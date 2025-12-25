Kiev troops shell DPR twice in past day, civilian killed

DONETSK, December 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces carried out two separate shelling attacks on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours, killing one person and wounding two, the DPR department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"A total of two Ukrainian shelling attacks were registered in the past 24 hours," the authority said in its daily bulletin. "One civilian was reported to have been killed and two wounded."

Besides, the department said it had received updated casualty reports for earlier attacks, indicating that two persons were wounded in attacks that occurred on December 5 and 23.

No damage to residential buildings or civil infrastructure was reported.