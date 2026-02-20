Special military operation brings new combat trends — Russian General Staff

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. The Russian special military operation in Ukraine has introduced new patterns in modern warfare, said Colonel General Sergey Rudskoy, Chief of the Main Operations Directorate, First Deputy Chief of the Russian General Staff.

"The experience of the special military operation has opened up new trends in modern warfare. First and foremost, this is a notable increase in the use of air, sea, and land-based robotic systems," he said in an interview with Krasnaya Zvezda.

Rudskoy noted that, in addition to firepower, the range of applications of robotic systems is being expanded in reconnaissance missions, counter-battery warfare, minelaying, delivery of ammunition and supplies to the front, as well as evacuation of the wounded from the battlefield.