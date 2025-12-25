KVN becomes Russia’s main fiber-optic drone — manufacturer

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod (KVN) FPV loitering munition has become the main fiber-optic drone in service with the Russian Armed Forces in 2024-2025, the drone’s developer has told TASS.

"Our company’s main achievement is that our Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod has become the main fiber-optic unmanned aerial vehicle in service with the Russian Armed Forces, the most popular and widely used in its niche," said Alexey Chadayev, CEO of the Ushkuynik Research and Production Center.

"Over the past year and a half, Ushkuynik has managed to double its drone production without any decline in performance. The performance that was shown when the drone was produced in small batches, remained the same when we started to supply Russian battlegroups with tens of thousands of KVN UAVs," Chadayev added.