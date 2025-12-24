US sanctions against former European officials cast doubt on EU sovereignty — Kallas

BRUSSELS, December 24. /TASS/. The US sanctions against former European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton and other officials, responsible for EU's militarization policy in the first European Commission of Ursula von der Leyen are an attempt to question EU sovereignty, chief of the European diplomacy Kaja Kallas said.

"The US decision to impose an entry ban on EU citizens and officials is an unacceptable attempt to question the EU sovereignty. Europe will continue to defend its values of freedom of expression, fair digital rules, and the right to regulate its market on its own," she said on X.

Earlier, the United States imposed visa restrictions on Breton and some other officials who, according to Washington, are involved in attempts to censor Americans. The former European commissioner, for instance, was called the ideological mastermind of the EU Law on Digital Services, which significantly strengthened control over some Internet platforms.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously said that the United States prohibits entry to the country to the key individuals of the global complex, which is trying to establish censorship. According to the head of the State Department, European ideologues are trying to force American platforms to punish US citizens for expressing their points of view. Rubio also said that the United States is ready to expand this sanctions list if other individuals do not change their course.