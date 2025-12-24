MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's new peace plan which Ukraine allegedly coordinated on with the United States won't be accepted by Russia, Alexander Dudchak, leading researcher at the Institute of CIS Countries and expert with the Other Ukraine movement, told TASS.

"It's quite obvious here that it was just done to feign work. In fact, no one will take this plan seriously, because, obviously, Russia will never accept it," he said.

The expert focused on the political points of the plan and on the security guarantees demanded by Kiev. The first point is the confirmation of Ukraine's sovereignty. He dismissed this point completely, arguing that Ukraine has no sovereignty. "Ukraine has not had sovereignty since 2014, after the coup d'etat, when external governance was established and Ukraine ceased to exist as a state," Dudchak said.

About security guarantees

The expert called the clause on guarantees of non-aggression between Ukraine and Russia "completely delusional." He wondered who would monitor it, and recalled how at one time the OSCE performed the functions of an "investigative unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Why are they talking about security guarantees, which are only Ukraine, if they retain territories with a regime controlled by the West, the Russophobic Nazi government? What about security guarantees for Russia? Is there any mention of that?" the expert said.

"Russia will enshrine the policy of non-aggression towards Europe and Ukraine in all necessary laws. Will Europe consolidate such a policy in all necessary laws? And why is it not mentioned here that it is necessary to stop the militarization of European economies, to stop the creation and such hasty development of military infrastructure along all borders of the NATO countries with Russia? For some reason, there's not a word about this."

The expert wonders why Ukraine would need 800,000 troops at peacetime. "There are already plans to create a multinational force with the Armed Forces of Ukraine for this. That is, they also want to integrate volunteers, mercenaries, private military companies, an official unit of NATO or EU countries that would recruit up to 800,000. Who will feed them? This sum is practically the budget of Ukraine. So why would they need 800,000 in peacetime? For whom will they conduct exercises and where will they exist and for what?" he asked.

Another point of the peace plan was that "the United States, NATO and Europe will provide Ukraine with security guarantees similar to Article 5, and in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, a military response and the restoration of sanctions. And this should be an incentive for Russia to agree to such a clause. I mean, yes, we don't accept NATO membership, but otherwise it's practically a NATO country. Ukraine is being used as a springboard, as a territory from which to launch attacks on Russia and create eternal problems. But you can avoid responsibility as a NATO member country. An amazing point. Do they really think that Russia will do this?"

About elections

Zelensky's plan says that Ukraine should hold elections as soon as possible after signing the agreement. "Don't do it ‘as soon as possible.’ For what? To preserve this regime, again," Dudchak said.

He said that first of all it is necessary to amend the constitution, repeal many laws prohibiting political parties, restricting and liquidating the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, release political prisoners, restore the role of the Russian language and many other things.

"Zelensky won't have the time to do it all expediently. I highly doubt it. And again, if it is under the control of the Nazi regime, under the control of Western territory, such elections cannot be recognized as legitimate. Russia is not obliged to recognize the power that will come as a result of them," the expert concluded.