IN BRIEF: Putin's key statements on economy at cabinet meeting

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Russian government is working hard to make sure that the needs of its people are met, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with members of the Cabinet.

He also noted that the government is successfully balancing the federal budget, thereby ensuring the stability of the financial system.

TASS has compiled the head of state's key statements.

On the government's work

The government is acting "in a coordinated and professional manner, implementing a comprehensive agenda aimed at tangible positive changes in the lives of citizens and the entire country."

The competent authorities have some tall tasks before them, but these are the demands of the times as reflected by citizens.

"Only together, by fully dedicating our efforts, with maximum responsibility and commitment in every area, will we be able to achieve success," Putin said.

On Russia's development

Russia and its economy are in a good place, "despite numerous challenges."

On social obligations

Russian authorities are fulfilling "all social obligations, including decisions to support families with children."

The government must ensure that large families do not lose support as their income increases.

"We need to ensure that not only the individual, but also the family, does not lose anything [when income increases], but that they also have some kind of supplement to the family budget. Otherwise, there's no point in going to work."

On financial stability

The government is successfully balancing the federal budget, "which guarantees the stability of the country's financial system."

The Russian financial system is stable thanks to the government's coordinated efforts; this "allows us to fully cover defense and security expenditures."

At the same time, it is possible to "set higher dynamics in key development areas within the framework of new national projects," Putin noted.