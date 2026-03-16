Zelensky fails to achieve goals dictated to him from abroad in Ukraine conflict — Iran

DOHA, March 16. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has been dragging the people of Ukraine into a constant war with Russia and trying to involve other nations for four years now, because he has not achieved the goals dictated to him by external players, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.

"We regret to state that the people of Ukraine have indeed been influenced by a man who has been leading this country for four years - although we have no problems with the people of Ukraine - to an inevitable war and constantly insists on continuing on this path. Since he has not achieved the goals dictated to him by others, unfortunately, he continues to try to involve other countries in the conflict," Baghaei said at a briefing in response to a request to comment on Zelensky's words about sending military advisers to help US allies repel Iranian UAVs.

"We have said from the very beginning that we do not play any role and do not interfere in the conflict in Ukraine. They repeat the accusation that Iran is allegedly involved in the conflict in Ukraine. Now they are making problems worse for themselves."