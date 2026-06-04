US strikes alleged drug boat in Pacific, two killed

NEW YORK, June 4. /TASS/. The US military delivered a strike on a vessel in the Pacific Ocean, which it claims was used to transport drugs, killing two people, the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said.

"At the direction of SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel," SOUTHCOM said on the X social network. "Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations."

The New York Times wrote in late May that over 200 people have been killed in US strikes on ships allegedly linked to drug cartels in South America. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth announced the launch of Operation Southern Spear to combat drug cartels last November.