US can not stop its Iran war until it gets Hormuz reopened — Axios

WASHINGTON, March 16. /TASS/. The United States can not end its military operation against Iran until it reopens the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reported, citing senior US officials.

As long as the Iranian blockade holds, and Gulf oil is restricted, Washington can not end its military operation even If it wanted to, the officials said.

On March 2, Major General of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Ebrahim Jabari warned that the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world’s oil exports pass, will be closed to ships because of the military operation of Israel and the United States against the Islamic republic. On March 5, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the strait was not closed, but ships and tankers did not cross it for fear of attacks from both sides.

On March 12, Iran’s new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei called on Iran to preserve its ability to close the Strait of Hormuz in order to put pressure on the enemy.