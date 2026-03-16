FACTBOX: On further developments around the Druzhba pipeline

BRUSSELS, March 16. /TASS/. Hungary and Slovakia proposed a meeting in Brussels with Ukraine’s energy minister to discuss the resumption of the Druzhba oil pipeline, but Kiev declined the offer, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said upon arriving in Brussels for an EU ministerial meeting.

He later stated that he had faced "direct threats" from German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who was pressuring Hungary to change its position on Ukraine.

TASS has summarized the key developments regarding the pipeline situation.

Kiev’s refusal to meet

- Hungary and Slovakia proposed holding a meeting in Brussels with the Ukrainian Energy Minister regarding the restart of the Druzhba oil pipeline, but Kiev declined, Szijjarto said.

- He noted that Ukraine continues to block Russian oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline.

- The Hungarian Foreign Minister also said that he wanted to participate in this meeting with the Slovak Energy Minister, but the Ukrainians rejected their initiative.

- They also refused to meet with the Hungarian delegation led by Deputy Energy Minister Gabor Czepek, that spent three and a half days in Kiev last week, and did not allow EU, Hungarian, and Slovak experts to inspect the pipeline, Szijjarto said.

- According to him, this only proves that the Druzhba pipeline is technically viable and that Ukraine continues to block it only for political reasons.

Threats from German Foreign Minister

- Szijjarto later reported that he had faced direct threats from German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who was seeking a change in Hungary's position on Ukraine.

- This occurred at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

- Speaking with Hungarian reporters, Szijjarto said that he had raised the issue of Ukraine's need to resume Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline.

- According to him, Ukraine's behavior is viewed leniently in the EU, while Hungary's position has sparked indignation, including from the German Foreign Minister.

- The Hungarian Foreign Minister noted that he has held his post for 11 years, but this is the first time he has encountered such a threat.

- In any case, these threats will not force the Hungarian government to change its approach to Ukraine, Szijjarto noted.

Hungary and Slovakia agree on a new oil product pipeline

- Hungary and Slovakia have reached an agreement to build a new oil product pipeline between the two countries to ensure their energy security in the face of Ukraine's oil blockade, Szijjarto announced.

- The Hungarian Foreign Minister said that he signed a relevant agreement with Slovakian Economy Minister Denisa Sakova.

- He stated that this agreement concerns the construction by Hungary and Slovakia of a new pipeline for the transportation of gasoline and diesel fuel, which will directly connect the refineries in Bratislava and Szazhalombatta.

- Hungarian company MOL operates refineries in Bratislava and Szazhalombatta, which primarily use Russian Urals crude oil. Due to Ukraine's blockade of supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, they are cut off from Russian crude and are temporarily using oil from Hungary's strategic reserves. The Szazhalombatta facility is also connected to the Adriatic Pipeline from Croatia, where Hungary hopes to receive Russian oil by sea.

- Russian oil has not been delivered to Hungarian refineries via the Druzhba pipeline since January 27. That is why Hungary and Slovakia have asked Croatia to allow the transit of Russian raw materials through the Adriatic pipeline.

Situation with oil pipeline

- Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia were suspended on January 27. Budapest and Bratislava are insisting on their restoration.

- The European Commission offered to finance possible repairs to the pipeline.

- Budapest retaliated against Kiev, blocking a €90 billion EU "military loan" and warning that it will obstruct any decisions from Brussels beneficial to Ukrainians.

- The Slovak government declared an oil crisis in the republic on February 18 and, in response, cut off emergency electricity and diesel fuel supplies to Ukraine.

- Bratislava is not ruling out the introduction of new restrictive measures against Kiev if it does not change its approach towards the situation with pipeline.

- Hungary and Slovakia have also asked Croatia to allow the transit of Russian raw materials through the Adriatic Pipeline.