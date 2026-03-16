Middle East conflict to accelerate formation of multipolar world — expert

NAIROBI, March 16. /TASS/. The war unleashed by the United States and Israel against Iran will speed up the formation of a multipolar world, Peter Kagwanja, founder and head of the Africa Policy Institute, said in an interview with TASS.

"I think Iran is teaching the world a lesson," he said. "Yes, there has come a period where might is right. But at the same time, this period will show that nations that may seem weak are quite capable of resisting the strong."

The expert said that neither Europe, nor Russia, nor China, nor the countries of the Persian Gulf support the US policy.

"This is why the world that will be formed after the end of the conflict can never be a unipolar world, can never be a hegemonic world. It can only be a multipolar world, where all nations have a voice," Kagwanja said. "This war helps create a multipolar world, where there are no superpowers policing the rest, but where the powers work together in solidarity, or powers that are rogue because they are useless to the rest of the world."

In his opinion, it is in the interests of the Americans to agree "that the time has come for a multipolar world" and that it is necessary to "help create it." In this case, humanity will be able to more effectively counter common challenges and threats, the expert emphasized. "If America continues in the same spirit as it is now, it will become such a rogue state, isolated from the rest of the world and in complete decline, because you cannot prosper in a world where you are isolated," Kagwanja said.