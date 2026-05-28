Russian defense minister inspects Battlegroup West, is briefed on frontline situation

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov held a meeting with the Battlegroup West’s military command on Thursday and heard reports on the situation on the front lines, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov held a meeting at the command post of the Battlegroup West where he heard reports from the military command on the current situation in their areas of responsibility," the statement reads.

According to the Defense Ministry, the battlegroup’s Commander Colonel General Sergey Kuzovlev briefed Belousov on the actions of troops on the line of engagement and the nature of enemy actions.