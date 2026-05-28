Russia’s nuclear arms remain reliable under any circumstances — MFA

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The reliability of Russia’s nuclear deterrent is ensured continuously under all circumstances, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Our country’s strategic nuclear forces are always ready to carry out their combat missions immediately upon receiving the appropriate order," the diplomat noted.

"As a result, the enemy is forced to take into account that the reliability of Russia’s nuclear deterrence is ensured at all times and under any circumstances," Zakharova emphasized.