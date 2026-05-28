US, Iranian negotiators agree on draft memorandum — Axios

WASHINGTON, May 28. /TASS/. US and Iranian negotiators have agreed on a draft memorandum of understanding, which is now awaiting approval from President Donald Trump, Axios reported, citing sources.

"US and Iranian negotiators have reached an agreement on a 60-day memorandum of understanding to extend the ceasefire and launch negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, but President Trump has yet to give his final approval," the website reports.

According to the publication, the draft agreement was finalized on May 26, but both sides needed to secure approval from their top leadership. "The US officials claimed the Iranians later came back and said they had the necessary approvals and were prepared to sign. Iran has not confirmed that," Axios says.