US needs years to replenish munitions expended in Iran conflict — experts

WASHINGTON, May 28. /TASS/. The US will need several years to replenish its stockpiles of certain weapons expended in the conflict with Iran, according to estimates cited in a report by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (designated an undesirable organization in Russia), published on Wednesday.

According to the report, over a thousand Tomahawk missiles were used in the strikes against Iran. Experts estimate that the US will be able to replenish its stockpiles of these weapons to pre-conflict levels by the end of 2030 or the beginning of 2031. Between 1,060 and 1,430 rounds of ammunition for Patriot air defense systems were also used. According to the report, the US will be able to replenish their stockpiles by mid-2029, as will the arsenal of interceptors for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense systems.

The researchers believe that "the United States has enough munitions for any plausible scenario in the Iran war." However, they added, "the depleted inventories have created a window of vulnerability for a potential Western Pacific conflict. The time needed to rebuild those inventories has thus become a major concern."

The US Department of State reported earlier this month that the US had postponed deliveries of certain types of munitions to the Baltic states due to the depletion of American stockpiles caused by the war with Iran. The US actively used interceptors and other missile weapons during the operation against Iran. According to US media reports and admissions by some US officials, including in Congress, the Pentagon is facing a real shortage of precision-guided munitions.