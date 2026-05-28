Russia, Kazakhstan show example of constructive interaction — Putin

ASTANA, May 28. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan in various international associations serves as an example of constructive interaction on the international scene, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during negotiations in Kazakhstan involving an expanded group of delegation members.

"Our joint work in the EAEU, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the CIS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, the UN and the Caspian 'Five Group' in the Russia-Central Asia format serves as an example of constructive interaction in international affairs," the head of state pointed out.

The Russian leader also thanked Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the invitation to the republic. "I want to thank you for the invitation. I have no doubts that our work will be very useful from both sides. Thank you very much."

Putin also highly praised the work carried out by the Kazakh partners to prepare the upcoming meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which "will adopt important decisions on further deepening integration processes."

Russia and Kazakhstan work actively in all the directions, the Russian leader said.