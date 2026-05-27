US redirects 109 ships since start of Iran blockade — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, May 27. /TASS/. The US military has redirected a total of 109 ships since the establishment of the naval blockade of Iran in mid-April, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"As of May 27, 109 commercial vessels have been redirected," the command said in a statement on X.

On April 13, the US military began a naval blockade of Iran. The US Central Command stated that it intends to block the movement of all vessels heading for ports in the Islamic Republic, as well as those attempting to leave its shores.