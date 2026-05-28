Fighting against Russian language becomes sort of national sport in Ukraine — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The fight against the Russian language in Ukraine has become a sort of a national sport, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a report on the situation with human rights in Ukraine.

"In Ukraine, the fight against the Russian language and Russian-speaking citizens has become something of a national sport. Fascist elements seek out victims on social networks, on the streets, at sporting events and start harassing them," the report says. "In these and other cases, the issue is not even the mental stability of the above-mentioned and similar personalities, but about the policy of the authorities that allow such hate speech in public space and, moreover, do not condemn it."

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Ukrainian authorities openly support Russophobic propaganda. "Russophobia spreads freely on the Internet and social networks. By now, many different publications, pictures, collages have been published that contain not just derogatory attitudes toward Russians, but that directly dehumanize them. Well-known are such abusive nicknames as "colorado beetles", "vatniks", "orcs". Materials justifying and calling for the murder of Russians are being actively distributed," the ministry noted. "Hatred of Russians was openly propagandized on national and regional television channels. Russophobic remarks and calls for the murder of Russians were frequently broadcast."