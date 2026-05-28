Tokayev thanks Putin for his support of Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant project

ASTANA, May 28. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for his support of the Balkhash nuclear power plant project in Kazakhstan and the signing of agreements during Putin's state visit to Astana.

"Regarding the signing of agreements on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, I would already like to express my gratitude for your personal support of this project. I believe there is no need to elaborate on the strategic significance of the agreement on the construction of the NPP, because it is clear to everyone," the Kazakh president said.

The Kazakh authorities have chosen Russian state corporation Rosatom to lead the consortium for the plant’s construction. The decision to build the NPP was approved in a 2024 referendum.