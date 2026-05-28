Russia waits for arrival of US envoys Witkoff, Kushner when they are ready — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Moscow expects the arrival of US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and American entrepreneur Jared Kushner when they are ready, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in comments for Life journalist Alexander Yumashev.

"Call the White House and ask," Peskov said with a smile, responding to a question about when to expect a visit by the US negotiators.

"As soon as they are ready, we will be glad to see them and we, indeed, wait for their arrival. As soon as time allows them to do that," the Russian president’s press secretary said.