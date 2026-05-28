MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The Russian-American peace initiative in Ukraine is stalling mainly because of the Kiev regime’s complete lack of political will for peace and its persistent pursuit of escalation, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said at an informal meeting of CIS Security Council Secretaries during the 1st International Security Forum.

He also noted that the Ukrainian population is increasingly returning to the Russian language; on May 9, the most popular online search in the country was for a Victory Day parade, which has prompted local officials to sound the alarm.

TASS has compiled the main statements by the Russian Security Council chief.

Ukraine peace initiative stalling

The Russian-American peace initiative for Ukraine is stalling: "The main obstacle to its implementation remains the Kiev regime’s complete lack of political will for peace and its constant desire for escalation."

The Kiev regime doesn’t want peace because it will have to answer for the consequences of its anti-Russian adventure, including the demographic crisis in Ukraine: "As soon as the fighting ceases, the Kiev regime will have to deal with the consequences of its anti-Russian adventure."

"I want to emphasize once again: we advocate for peace and propose it. And we understand that it is in the interests of the people living in Ukraine to move toward a long-term peaceful settlement. But to do this, we must reject confrontation and neo-Nazi, Russophobic ideology."

Ukrainian budget, Western aid

Ukraine's budget depends solely on Western aid, "and no one will allocate money without a war--we must clearly understand this."

Last year, Ukraine’s trade deficit amounted to nearly $45 billion, and in the first quarter of 2026, it exceeded $13 billion: "Ukraine’s public debt has surpassed 100% of GDP and exceeded $215 billion. It is unclear how and with what Kiev will be repaying its debts."

Ukrainian population’s return to Russian language

The Ukrainian population is returning en masse to the Russian language: "Recently, officials in Ukraine have increasingly sounded the alarm - there is a large-scale return of the population to the Russian language, to the past, to their roots. The most popular search query on Ukrainian Google on May 9 was ‘Victory Parade,’ and this search was made in Russian." Flowers were also laid at [WW II] monuments in Kherson, Kiev, Kharkov, and Dnepropetrovsk: "This is an objective process. The fact is that the concentration of lies, hysteria, and historical falsifications in Ukraine in recent years has consistently exceeded the permissible level. A natural reaction of rejection has begun. This is happening not only in Ukraine, by the way, but also in Moldova and a number of European countries."