Russia calls for close cooperation in ensuring global stability — Putin

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Moscow calls for the closest possible cooperation in the comprehensive maintenance of regional and global stability, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"I would like to point out that we call for the closest possible cooperation in ensuring both regional and global stability in a comprehensive manner, as well as for respect for the principle of equal and indivisible security," he noted in a video address to participants in the International Security Forum. Putin expressed confidence that work in these important areas is especially vital now that a multipolar world order is emerging.

"Russia is actively participating in these efforts, particularly within integration groups that operate on the basis of equality and respect for state sovereignty and develop due regard for the national interests, historical, cultural and civilizational identity of various countries and peoples," Putin noted.

According to the Russian president, the world today is interconnected, which is why escalating tensions in individual regions negatively affect the entire international community.