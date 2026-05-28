FACTBOX: Talks between Russian, Kazakh leaders, strategic partnership, no disputes

ASTANA, May 28. /TASS/. The Russian-Kazakh talks began with a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in a small-group format, followed by broader negotiations involving delegations from both countries.

During the talks, Putin said that relations between Russia and Kazakhstan had reached the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership. Tokayev, in turn, stressed that there were no contentious issues between the two countries and that bilateral ties continued to develop positively.

TASS has compiled the key takeaways from the talks.

Putin's statements

- Putin noted that relations between Russia and Kazakhstan have reached the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

- According to him, ties between the two countries "are on the rise and are developing dynamically on the principles of equality and mutual respect."

- Putin stated that Russia and Kazakhstan jointly honor the heroism of soldiers who fought on the front lines during the Great Patriotic War.

- He said that Russia and Kazakhstan are jointly implementing seven investment projects and identifying new promising areas for cooperation.

- Putin noted the need to strengthen contacts and interaction between the citizens of the two countries, including through education.

- The Russian leader highlighted Tokayev’s contribution to the work of the International Organization for the Russian Language, which the presidents discussed during their one-on-one meeting.

- Putin expressed confidence that the joint statement and a substantial package of documents to be adopted during the state visit to Kazakhstan would help strengthen cooperation between Moscow and Astana.

- Russia continues to rank fourth globally in terms of purchasing power parity, he stressed.

- According to Putin, Russia’s detractors "have their own problems."

Tokayev's remarks

- Tokayev stated that Russia and Kazakhstan are "friends and brothers" who have much in common, and thanked Putin for his visit.

- According to him, Russia is achieving phenomenal results, and its future will be bright under Putin's leadership.

- Tokayev stated that Russia is the leader in terms of direct investment in Kazakhstan, with the total amounting to $29 billion.

- Bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia is developing in all areas, he noted.

- Tokayev highlighted the great importance of the document on the seven pillars of friendship between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Russia, which they intend to adopt during Putin’s state visit.

- The Kazakh president expressed confidence that trade between the two countries would soon exceed $30 billion.

- He reported that the countries had compiled a list of 177 joint projects worth $53 billion.

- Astana and Moscow are successfully cooperating in the fields of education, culture, and sports, and the Days of Russian Culture in Kazakhstan were met with enthusiasm, Tokayev emphasized.

- He stated that he supports the establishment of Sirius branches in Astana and Almaty and hopes that they may open in other cities across the country.

- Tokayev reported that he exchanged views on international relations with Putin.

- He also expressed his gratitude to the Russian leader for an article he published in the Kazakhstani press, which resonated with the public.

- Tokayev stated that Russia’s role in developing Kazakhstan’s economic potential "cannot be overestimated."

- The Kazakh president described his one-on-one talks with Putin as successful, noting that they had laid the groundwork for strengthening the partnership.

- Tokayev stated that there are no contentious issues between Russia and Kazakhstan, but rather a positive trend in relations.

- He announced that the next forum on interregional cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan will take place in Omsk in August, a time that suits Astana.