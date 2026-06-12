Russia still waits for US to appoint its ambassador to Moscow — Ambassador Darchiev

WASHINGTON, June 12. /TASS/. Russia keeps waiting for the US to make a decision on the appointment of its ambassador to Moscow and hopes that this will happen sooner or later, Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev said.

"We hope that sooner or later the American ambassador will come to Moscow, but this is the decision to be made on behalf of the American side," Darchiev said during a reception at the Russian Embassy dedicated to Russia Day, which is observed on June 12

"Therefore, we are waiting for the decision from the US side," he said answering a question from a TASS correspondent. "Any choice it makes will be considered, I assure you, it will be considered promptly, quickly."

The reception was attended by the staff of the White House and the US Department of State. In addition, numerous representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps accredited in Washington and the expert community of the United States, US public figures, and compatriots were also present at the solemn event at the Russian Embassy.