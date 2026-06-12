US hopes for constructive relationship with Moscow, top US diplomat says

WASHINGTON, June 12. /TASS/. Washington seeks to facilitate a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict and develop more constructive relations with Moscow, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a message on Russia Day.

"On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the Russian people on Russia Day," the message reads.

"The United States remains committed to advancing a peaceful solution to the Russia-Ukraine war. We remain hopeful that a durable peace will pave the way toward a more prosperous future for the Russian people and a more constructive relationship between our two countries," Rubio added.