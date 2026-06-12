Russia to continue opposing neocolonialism, unilateral sanctions — ambassador to Canada

WASHINGTON, June 12. /TASS/. Russia intends to continue to oppose neocolonialism, the practice of unilateral sanctions, and Western attempts to impose political models on others, stated Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov.

"There can be no just world order where individual states consider it morally acceptable to impose political models on others or to gain unilateral competitive advantages through restrictive measures. Russia has always opposed neocolonialism, attempts to usurp international political and financial instruments, and the practice of unilateral sanctions and economic pressure as a means of political coercion," the diplomat said speaking at a reception at the embassy to mark Russia Day.

As Stepanov noted, "Russia does not impose its way of life on anyone. It will continue to pursue an independent and sovereign foreign policy."

"And we pay a special price for the right to remain ourselves," the ambassador said.

"Despite unprecedented challenges, Russia continues to develop dynamically, makes a distinct contribution to addressing the pressing tasks facing humanity, and remains committed to ensuring global energy and food security. We invite our friends, and all those who show reciprocal interest, to work together building a common future. One that is mutually beneficial and, most importantly, just," Stepanov said.

"Being here in the Western Hemisphere, I would specially like to express our solidarity with the people of Cuba, who for decades have defended their right to independence. Pressure and threats never yield results. Existing problems can only be resolved through dialogue and mutual respect," the ambassador added.

The reception in honor of Russia Day was attended by more than 150 guests from 45 countries, including ambassadors and diplomats from more than 40 states. Among those present were rectors of Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia (ROCOR) parishes, as well as representatives of the business and academic communities.