North Korea to never give up nuclear weapons — MFA

PYONGYANG, May 28. /TASS/. Pyongyang will never agree to denuclearization, despite demands from the United States and its allies, a North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, commenting on a joint statement by the top diplomats of QUAD countries (India, Australia, the US and Japan), which called on North Korea to abandon its nuclear and missile programs.

"We reiterate once again that there will never, under any circumstances, be any 'denuclearization' of North Korea," the diplomat stressed. According to him, attempts by the US and its QUAD partners to put pressure on Pyongyang only strengthen its determination to "consistently defend the country’s sovereign rights and security interests."

The North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson described QUAD as "a political and diplomatic tool serving the implementation of the US strategy for dominance in a unipolar world." He pointed out that the US-led group’s statements on denuclearization were part of a hostile policy aimed at masking Washington’s plans to expand its military presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

The diplomat also reiterated that such actions by QUAD "undermine peace and stability in the region."