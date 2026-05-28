Russia sends recommendations to US regarding strikes on Kiev — Kremlin aide

ASTANA, May 28. /TASS/. Moscow has sent recommendations to the US through diplomatic channels regarding the Russian Armed Forces’ shift to systematic strikes on defense industry facilities in Kiev, but has not yet received a response, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"We have already made a statement on this matter, and our recommendation has also been conveyed to the Americans through the appropriate channels. As far as I know, there has been no response so far," Ushakov said when asked whether the US had replied.

Commenting on remarks by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas regarding the evacuation of American diplomats from Kiev, Ushakov said ironically: "If you believe Kallas, then I don’t know what to tell you."