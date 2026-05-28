Energy, trade, and tigers: key statements by Putin and Tokayev

ASTANA, May 28. /TASS/. Russia's construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan is creating an entire industry in the republic, as it involves not only construction but also personnel training, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following Russian-Kazakh negotiations.

He also cited the restoration of the Amur tiger population as an example of successful environmental cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan.

For his part, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that relations between the two countries have stood the test of time and are successfully addressing the challenges of the new era.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the two leaders.

Friendship and an unprecedented level of cooperation

Putin noted that today's talks between Russia and Kazakhstan "were conducted in a businesslike and constructive manner and were very productive."

Tokayev credited Putin with raising cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan to an unprecedented level.

He said Putin is fulfilling a "mission of crucial significance for the Russian people and the Russian state."

Tokayev noted that eternal friendship and mutual trust between Russia and Kazakhstan are not propaganda buzzwords, but the very essence of the relationship.

"In Kazakhstan we understand this well, we appreciate it, and therefore consider comprehensive cooperation with Russia a priority," he said.

Tokayev considers developing cooperation a "sacred duty" for the current and future leaders of Russia and Kazakhstan.

According to him, relations between Kazakhstan and Russia have stood the test of time and are successfully addressing the challenges of the new era.

Tokayev praised Putin's state visit as a great success: "This visit will undoubtedly go down in the annals of our strategic partnership and allied relations as an event of particular importance."

Russia and Kazakhstan reaffirmed the special nature of their multifaceted cooperation during Putin's state visit, Tokayev noted.

Trade and shipments

Putin announced that trade turnover between the two countries will soon exceed $30 billion. "There is no doubt that we’ll cross this line in the very near future," he said.

He emphasized that trade between Russia and Kazakhstan is protected from external influences thanks to the transition to national currencies.

"Almost all settlements between the two countries are conducted in national currencies. Thus, mutual export-import transactions are reliably protected from external influences and negative trends in global markets," he said.

Russia and Kazakhstan are responsible for ensuring the transport connectivity of Eurasia, and the volume of shipments between the countries is steadily growing, Tokayev noted.

Energy

Putin stated that Gazprom is supplying gas to the northern regions of Kazakhstan without interruption.

"This has been the case since the Soviet era. A significant volume of energy resources has been supplied from Russia to Kazakhstan. This is more profitable for Kazakhstan, meaning there's no need to build additional energy routes," he said.

Putin stated that Russia's construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan has created an entire industry in the country.

"It implies creating an entire industry, including education, personnel training, and so on," he said.

Tokayev called cooperation with Russia in the energy sector very successful.

He noted that the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan is extremely important.

Foreign policy

Putin noted that the positions of Moscow and Astana on foreign policy are "very close or practically identical."

"Our countries coordinate their approaches in the UN and other multilateral formats - the CIS, CSTO, and the SCO," he said.

Artificial Intelligence

Russia and Kazakhstan are working together to implement AI, Putin said.

Russian language in Kazakhstan

According to Putin, Kazakhstan's support for the Russian language in the republic is important: "It is important that Russian is widely used in Kazakhstan. And its use in various spheres of life is supported by the Republic's leadership. The new constitution, adopted in a referendum on March 15 at the initiative of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev, confirms the status of Russian as the official language," he said.

Putin emphasized that the Russian-language cultural space is shared by Russia and Kazakhstan.

Tigers gifted to Kazakhstan

Tokayev thanked Putin for his support of the program to restore population of tigers in Kazakhstan and called the animals donated by Russia a "valuable gift."

Putin cited the restoration of the Amur tiger population as an example of successful projects between Russia and Kazakhstan.

Baikonur

According to Tokayev, Baikonur spaceport has served as a symbol of the Russian-Kazakh partnership for many years, and the launch of Baiterek opens up new opportunities.

Countering disinformation

This year, the 3rd Kazakhstan-Russia Media Forum will be held. Such events are necessary for jointly countering disinformation, Tokayev stated.