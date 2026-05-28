Russia has no reasons to be positive over regrouping of US forces in Europe — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia has no reason to be positive about the regrouping of US forces in Europe, including their redeployment to Poland, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"Judging by recent statements, the declared regrouping plans are directly linked to the factor of loyalty, or, to be more precise, to how much a particular European satellite is ready to place as many orders as possible with the US defense industry, naturally, at their own expense, all with the goal of militarizing these countries and preparing them for the scenario of military deterrence against Russia," she said.

"If this is so, there are no grounds to be satisfied with such a development. Obviously, it will deepen the multilayered confrontation between our country and the bloc of Western nations, who, as of late, have been actively preparing their societies for an armed conflict that will be literally suicidal for them," Zakharova continued.

In her words, the redeployment of US troops to "more loyal" Central and Eastern European countries, including Poland, is even more unacceptable, provided that the troops will be stationed within striking distance from Russia’s western borders.

"This would not only inevitably require the adoption of necessary military-technical measures to ensure Russia’s security, but would also lead to a qualitative escalation of military tensions across the entire European space, particularly against the backdrop of the increasingly provocative course pursued by the United States’ European satellites toward Russia," the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman emphasized.