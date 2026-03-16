Moscow court fines Telegram $429,508 for failing to delete content banned in Russia

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Moscow's Tagansky Court fined Telegram messenger a total of 35 million rubles ($429,508) for five counts of failing to remove information restricted in Russia, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"[The court rules] to find Telegram Messenger Inc. guilty of five counts of administrative violation under Part 4 of Article 13.41 of Russia’s Code of Administrative Offenses (failure by a website owner or information resource owner to remove information or a webpage containing calls for extremist activity, materials containing pornographic images of minors and/or advertisements for the recruitment of minors as performers in pornographic entertainment events, information on the methods and techniques for developing, manufacturing, and using narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their precursors, places of acquisition, and methods and locations for cultivating narcotic plants) and impose a fine of 35 million rubles," the judge said.

At the end of 2025, the Prosecutor General's Office issued demands to Russia's mass media and telecommunications watchdog Roskomnadzor for the removal of a Telegram post containing calls for extremist activity. Roskomnadzor sent the messenger's owner a notice demanding the removal of this information, which was ultimately not removed within the legally established timeframe, that is, within 24 hours of receiving the notice.