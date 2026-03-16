Pakistan delivers strike on Kabul, casualties reported — Afghan government

ISLAMABAD, March 16. /TASS/. The Pakistani Air Force delivered a strike on Kabul, damaging a drug rehabilitation center, Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said.

In his words, Pakistan "once again violated the Afghan airspace, striking a rehabilitation center for drug addicts in Kabul, killing and wounding its patients."

Overnight into March 13, the Pakistani Air Force struck Kabul and facilities in the provinces of Kandahar, Paktia and Paktika, TOLO News channel reported. Afghanistan retaliated with an attack on military installations in the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Fighting on the Afghan-Pakistani border resumed on February 26. Kabul said it is conducting a military operation in response to recent Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory. Pakistan said that it is in open armed confrontation with Afghanistan's Taliban government.