Russia, Serbia intend to activate military cooperation, Defense Ministry says

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin at a meeting with Serbian Ambassador to Russia Miroslav Lazanski in Moscow has discussed the expansion of relations between the defense agencies of the two countries, the Russian Defense Ministry told journalists on Tuesday.

According to the military agency, today the sides "reviewed the pressing issues of the bilateral military cooperation and noted the mutual interest in an incremental expansion of relations between the defense agencies of the two countries."

"Fomin and Lazanski discussed in detail issues of military cooperation, also mapped out ways of their activation," the ministry said.

The military agency noted that during talks the Serbian diplomat expressed sincere gratitude to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for the help provided by the Russian Defense Ministry in fighting the spread of the coronavirus infection as well as for supplying T-72 tanks to the Serbian Armed Forces in November 2020.

"Additionally, the sides particularly emphasized the intention to counteract falsification of history and the inadmissibility of revising the results of the Second World War," the ministry added.