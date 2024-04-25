Promotion of Russian brands gives good return — Putin

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Promotion of Russian brands provides good return and comprehensive support mechanisms need to be worked out, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

"It seems to me that much was done during the last year and half to promote Russian brands. We see the return is very good," the President said.

Comprehensive mechanisms require to be worked out, Putin noted, responding to a proposal to add new tools to support of congress and exhibition activities.