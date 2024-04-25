US military advisers, if sent to Ukraine, won’t come close to frontlines — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, April 25. /TASS/. Any additional US military advisers, if sent to Ukraine, will not be deployed near the frontlines, US Department of Defense spokesman Patrick Ryder said.

"First of all, and to clarify, the addition of additional advisors is something that has been considered. No decision has been made. But if that decision is made, a couple of key points: First of all, it would be a small number. Second of all, those folks would be working out of the embassy <…> and would be subject to the same travel restrictions as all embassy employees," he said.

"They're in an advisory role. And again, we're talking very small numbers. And the United States has no intent of conducting combat operations inside of Ukraine, nor are these forces going to be anywhere near the frontlines," he went on to say.