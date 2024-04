MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has decided to keep the key rate at 16% per annum again.

"On April 26, 2024, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to keep the key rate at 16% per annum. The return of inflation to target and its further stabilization close to 4% assume that tight monetary conditions will be maintained in the economy for a longer period than previously forecast," the regulator said in a press release.