PREVIEW: Moscow-based MGIMO University to host Russian-African youth forum

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The 4th Youth Forum "Russia-Africa: What’s Next?" and the first Russian-African Forum of Young Diplomats kick off at MGIMO University on Tuesday.

Yekaterina Akopyan, chairwoman of the Council of Young Diplomats at the Russian Foreign Ministry, announced earlier that some 60 representatives of diplomatic missions from around 40 countries will take part in the latter event that will be themed on the Diplomacy of Victory.

On April 22-25, a plenary session, roundtables, expert and panel discussions, business games, and other events will take place in hybrid format. The opening ceremony will be held on Wednesday.

Stanislav Surovtsev, MGIMO Vice-Rector for Students’ Development and International Affairs, said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Mikhail Bogdanov, a deputy foreign minister who also serves as Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, are scheduled to deliver welcoming speeches.