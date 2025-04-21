Russia will not abandon its other partners for sake of dialogue with US — diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, April 21. /TASS/. Moscow will not forget its other partners while resuming dialogue with the United States, a high-ranking Russian foreign ministry official said.

"We see that people are now expecting us to shove everyone else aside and jump into the arms of the Americans. Well, that’s the wrong approach. We shouldn’t ignore our other partners and those who are ready to cooperate with us for the sake of the Americans," Alexander Alimov, director of the ministry’s multilateral humanitarian cooperation and cultural ties department, told TASS.

"The United States, we welcome you. But you are not the only one. And we will see what becomes of the dialogue with you," he added.

He stressed that national interests are of top priority in Russia’s foreign policy. "Time will show whether our partners or non-partners to speak on these terms. The current US administration is demonstrating willingness. But this is laborious work. At least, I would say there is cautious optimism, as diplomats say," Alimov noted. "As for cultural and humanitarian cooperation, it may go ahead of these things. And there are things the Americans are interested in."