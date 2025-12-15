CHISINAU, December 15. /TASS/. Against the backdrop of its failures on the front, Ukraine may ignite an armed conflict in unrecognized Transnistria, where Russian peacekeepers are stationed, Igor Dodon, former president and the leader of the Party of Socialists, told reporters.

Commenting on information spread by the Ukrainian media about the alleged reactivation of military warehouses and mobilization in unrecognized Transnistria, he said: "I don't think the leaders of Transnistria are interested in provoking Ukraine, because it is dangerous." "I think the Ukrainians are interested in stirring up trouble here. According to the information we are receiving, the situation on the eastern front is not very good. I think it's more in the Ukrainians' interest to stir up trouble here. <...> That is why all these rumors have been circulating lately. It may also be a signal [to Russia] that if they continue to pressure Transnistria, it may take action," Dodon noted.

He pointed out that Moldova’s official agencies have not recorded any preparations or threats from the unrecognized republic.

On December 12, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Valeriu Chiveri dismissed reports from Ukrainian news agencies claiming that military warehouses had been reactivated and mobilization had begun in unrecognized Transnistria. According to him, "no new activity has been recorded that differs from what has been happening before."

Transnistria is home to the Operational Group of Russian Forces (OGRF), which consists of about 1,000 servicemen and officers. The group's mission is to protect warehouses containing thousands of tons of ammunition left behind after Soviet troops withdrew from European countries. In addition, the OGRF provides support to peacekeepers who have been effectively blockaded since Ukraine cut off their supply routes through its territory in 2015. Moldova, which is seeking the group's withdrawal, is also hindering the rotation of OGRF troops.