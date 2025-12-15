EU sanctions Vietnamese, UAE companies as part of anti-Russian measures — document

BRUSSELS, December 15. /TASS/. The European Union has imposed sanctions on three companies from Vietnam and the UAE as part of its anti-Russian restrictions, according to a statement by the EU Council published in the Official Journal of the EU.

According to the document, UAE-based companies Nova Shipmanagement LLC-FZ and Citrine Marine SPC and Hung Phat Maritime Trading from Vietnam were sanctioned for their alleged connections to the so-called "shadow fleet."

These restrictions include freezing the companies' assets and banning any contacts with European businesses.