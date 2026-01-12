Corporate investments in Russian processing sector up 23% over three quarters of 2025

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russian companies from the manufacturing industries keep the investment impetus and investments gained 23% over the three quarters of the past year, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"We should pay tribute to our companies that are keeping the investment impetus in the challenging environment. The increase of investments in processing branches totaled 23% over the three quarters of the last year. This is approximately equal to five trillion rubles ($63.6 bln)," Manturov said.

This is largely driven by focusing of efforts of the government and the business on the delivery of National Projects, he noted. Key government support measures are concentrated to implement them, including special investment contracts, subsidized loans of the Industry Development Fund, research and development support, and the cluster investment program.

"Along with the earlier completed groundwork, it enables rhythmic opening of new production facilities, and 170 new projects were launched down the line of the Industry Development Fund alone in 2025. In general, almost all the implemented projects, especially for the Industry Development Fund, correspond to achievement of technological sovereignty and technological leadership, which is set out in our National Projects," Manturov stressed.