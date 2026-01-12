Russia developing stratospheric fighter drone called 'Predator'

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The 'Predator' stratospheric unmanned multifunctional platform, being developed in Russia, will be capable of reaching altitudes of up to 15 kilometers, Vladimir Tabunov, CEO of Geron, the system developer, told TASS.

"The 'Predator' is an advanced UAV for long-term, high-altitude missions, capable of partially replacing certain functions of satellite and ground-based systems. The platform is designed for commercial, scientific, and defense uses. Key characteristics of the 'Predator': maximum speed is up to 550 km/h; the drone’s maximum range is up to 12,000 kilometers, operating altitude is up to 15,000 meters, and payload is up to 500 kilograms. The UAV has vertical takeoff and landing capabilities, as well as a hover mode," Tabunov said.

The drone's design utilized monowing technology, which enhances the aircraft’s flight speed, payload capacity and stealth. The 'Predator' integrates artificial intelligence and a 3D scanning mode.

Tabunov noted that the drone under development will be able to accomplish tasks of near-space exploration. "The development of the ‘Predator’ incorporates solutions that, in our opinion, will be able to yield considerable technological results for scientific and technical progress and completing tasks related to the exploration of near space," he said.