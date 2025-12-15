BERLIN, December 15. /TASS/. During negotiations in Berlin, the Kiev authorities allegedly agreed to hold elections within 100 days and to refrain from seeking NATO membership under certain conditions, Bild reported.

According to the newspaper’s sources, "Ukraine would be prepared to accept both points [of the US plan on holding elections and renouncing a NATO membership bid] under certain conditions." Moreover, Kiev is allegedly also ready to "freeze" the current line of engagement but refuses to withdraw its troops from the entire Donbass territory.

On December 9, US President Donald Trump said it was time for elections to be held in Ukraine, arguing that Kiev was using the conflict as a pretext to delay the process. On the same day, Vladimir Zelensky said he was ready to hold presidential elections but stressed that this would require legislative amendments and additional security measures to ensure that members of the military could vote. He called on lawmakers to prepare the necessary legal changes and urged the US and Europe to guarantee the security of the voting process.

On Sunday, US and Ukrainian delegations met at the Federal Chancellor’s Office in Berlin to discuss a possible settlement of the conflict. The US delegation included Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Trump’s son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner. Ukraine was represented by Zelensky, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, and Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian army Andrey Gnatov. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz left the negotiating room after delivering a brief welcoming address.

The talks are expected to continue on Monday. According to Bild, Catholic Christmas has been set as the new deadline for a potential agreement.