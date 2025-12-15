US, Ukraine hold difficult talks in Berlin — WSJ

NEW YORK, December 15. /TASS/. The Berlin discussions between the United States and Ukraine in Berlin were difficult, as the US side appeared reluctant to compromise on the latest draft of its peace proposal, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing one person briefed on Sunday’s meeting.

The talks lasted five hours and will continue on Monday. According to European and Ukrainian officials, the meeting is expected to focus on security guarantees for Kiev. While Britain, France and "other European capitals" have drawn up details of plans regarding what kind of help they could provide, including a reassurance force in Ukraine, Washington has yet to take a political decision on the assistance it would be prepared to provide, the WSJ reported.

On Sunday, the German chancellor’s office in Berlin hosted a meeting on resolving the Ukraine conflict between US and Ukrainian negotiators. The US delegation included US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner. Vladimir Zelensky, National Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, and Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces Andrey Gnatov are representing Ukraine. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz left the negotiation room after delivering a brief address.