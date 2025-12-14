MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has begun discussing elections in Ukraine under pressure from Washington, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Politico that the time had come to hold presidential elections in Ukraine. Following this, Zelensky announced his readiness to do so.

"He also started talking about the elections under pressure from his US colleagues. What a double-dealing," Ushakov said, commenting on the situation.