Russian senator calls Merz's words recognition of major geopolitical shift

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Alexey Pushkov, head of the Federation Council's Information Policy Commission, called German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’ comment about the end of the Pax Americana era a serious recognition of a major geopolitical shift.

"German Chancellor and CDU leader Friedrich Merz has already declared at the party congress in Munich that the era of Pax Americana - American peace - is over for Europe. This is a serious recognition of a major geopolitical shift, which not everyone believes in yet, but which has been looming for a long time," Pushkov said on Telegram.

In his opinion, the first bell rang with the first election of US President Donald Trump. Even then, the American leader made it clear that he was not enthusiastic about Europe, which "solves its problems at the expense of the United States, ensuring their security and the work of NATO," Pushkov noted.

"In a rapidly changing world in which Europe's role is declining, the end of the Pax Americana era for Europe will be slow and controversial, but steady. The process has been launched."

On December 13, Merz, in the wake of a US publication of a new National Security Strategy, said that Europe needs to defend its own interests and that Europeans should prepare for fundamental changes in transatlantic relations.

The document published on December 5, in particular, expresses concern that Europe will become unrecognizable in 20 years and is on the verge of destruction as a civilization due to the subversive policies of the EU leadership and other supranational structures. This is why the US administration doubts that some European countries would have the appropriate economic and military potential to remain reliable Washington allies.