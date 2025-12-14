Turkey's position on Gaza settlement remains unchanged - Erdogan

ISTANBUL, December 14. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country’s position on resolving the crisis in the Gaza Strip remains unchanged.

"We are taking the necessary steps and will resolutely continue down this path. We will not back down from our position [on the Gaza settlement]. If we do, we will not be able to justify ourselves either to Allah or to Gaza," Erdogan said at a meeting with local university students, as broadcast by TRT Haber.

The Turkish government has repeatedly emphasized the need to resolve the Palestinian crisis through a two-state solution. Speaking last Friday in Ashgabat at the International Forum for Peace and Trust, Erdogan said that ensuring a ceasefire in Gaza and delivering humanitarian aid are among Turkey’s top priorities, describing the truce in the Palestinian enclave as fragile.