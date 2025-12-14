Russia needs guarantees to prevent Kiev from sabotaging agreements — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Moscow will not be satisfied if Kiev signs agreements only to sabotage them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We won’t be okay with that," he told TV reporter Pavel Zarubin, when asked whether Russia would be satisfied if the Kiev regime signed some documents under pressure but then started sabotaging them the way it had done with the Minsk Agreements.

"This is why there should be a certain system of guarantees not only in terms of security but also in terms of the implementation of these agreements. Washington’s position is certainly very important here. We can see that it’s very decisive, realistic, and pragmatic," the Kremlin spokesman added.