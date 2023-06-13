Russia, Cuba to agree on supply of 1.64 mln tons of oil, oil products per year — Cuban PM

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russia and Cuba are preparing an intergovernmental agreement under which Rosneft will supply Cuba with 1.64 million tons of oil and oil products per year, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero announced on Tuesday.

"We are talking about the supply of 1.64 million tons of oil and oil products annually, Rosneft is ready to implement this project," he said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin.

As the Cuban Prime Minister specified, earlier on Tuesday he visited Rosneft.

"They informed us about how the working group has advanced on this issue. Our Minister of Energy was there. Together with representatives of Rosneft, they did very serious work and made progress on many issues," said Manuel Marrero, noting that the intergovernmental agreement is being prepared "for a stable oil supplies from Russia to Cuba."

The Cuban Prime Minister stressed the relevance and importance of this agreement for his country. "I enjoy every moment that I spend in Russia. But all my thoughts are in Cuba, as I am very worried about the difficulties that we now have with fuel," Marrero said.