No progress on Russian naval base issue in Sudan, ambassador says

NAIROBI, December 2. /TASS/. No progress has been made on establishing a Russian naval base in Sudan, Russian Ambassador to the republic Andrey Chernovol told TASS

According to him, the information published on Monday by the US newspaper The Wall Street Journal, claiming that the Sudanese authorities had offered Russia to set up a naval base on the country’s territory, dates back to 2020. The document signed at that time, the diplomat recalled, is publicly available and subject to ratification.

"At this stage, everything has stalled," Chernovol emphasized. "And there has been no progress in this regard so far. At least, I am not aware of any. So, discussions about something opening here are, at the very least, premature."

An agreement on establishing a Russian Navy logistics support point in Sudan became public in early December 2020. The facility is intended to be used for repairs, resupply and crew rest for Russian ships.

In February 2025, Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Youssef Sharif, following talks in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, said that the parties had "agreed on everything" concerning the agreement on the Russian Navy base.